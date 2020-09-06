New low as 83 test positive for COVID-19

83 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample of 3,093 tested in the past 24 hours bringing to 35,103 the number of confirmed positive cases in the Country.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry of health said of the new infections 77 are Kenyans and six foreigners aged between one and 85 years. The cumulative COVID-19 tests since the pandemic hit the Country in March stands at 474,477.

“From the cases, 77 are Kenyans while six are foreigners. In terms of gender, 58 are males and 25 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 85” said the CS.

Three deaths were reported even as another 72 patients recovered.

“Today, 72 patients have recovered from the disease, 39 from the Home-Based Care Program, and 33 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 21,230. Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing our fatality to 597. Our condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones”, said the CS.

Nairobi county still leads with 27 cases, Busia 15, Kisumu 12, Nakuru 7, Machakos 7, Kiambu 5, Laikipia 3, Kisii 3, Kirinyaga , Mombasa , Nyandarua , and Uasin Gishu have a case each.

The cases in Nairobi, are in Langata (5), Westlands (4), Dagoretti North, Embakasi West and Kamukunji (3) cases each, Roysambu (2), Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Makadara and Ruaraka estates have a case each.

In Busia, the 15 cases are in Teso North (7), Matayos (6) and Teso South (2). In Kisumu, the 12 cases are in Kisumu West (6), Kisumu Central (5) and Kisumu East (1).

In Nakuru, the seven cases are in Naivasha (4), Nakuru West (2) and Rongai (1) while in Machakos, the cases are in Machakos Town (6) and Kathiani (1).

In Kiambu, the five cases are Kiambu Town (3), Kabete and Lari (1) case each.

In Laikipia, all the three cases are in Laikipia East, while the 3 cases in Kisii, are all in Kitutu Chache South.

The case in Kirinyaga is in Mwea East. Mvita constituency in Mombasa has one case, whereas the case reported in Nyandarua’s is in Kinangop, and Soy in Uasin Gishu county.