New maternal HDU and newborn Unit launched in Baringo

Maternal health services within Baringo County received a boost after the Safaricom foundation in partnership with the Baringo county Government opened a new maternal high dependency unit and a newborn unit at Baringo County hospital.

The new Unit built at a cost of 11 million shillings is part of the Safaricom foundation’s programme to increase access to quality maternal and child health services.

The investment will see the hospital increase its bed capacity at the Maternal high dependency unit from the current 8 beds to 36. It has also been equipped with patient monitors and a heating system.

“I would like to thank our partners, the County Government of Baringo, for their support in this maternal health programme. We commit to work together to deliver the objectives that we have set out to achieve to improve the lives of mothers and children in this county”, said Rita Okuthe, Safaricom Foundation Trustee.

Last year the Safaricom Foundation also supported the county’s Barwessa health centre and Chemolingot sub-county hospitals by upgrading their newborn and maternity units respectively at a cost of Kes 21 million.

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis said the new facility is a big milestone towards reducing the mortality rate during maternal deliveries.

Poor infrastructure and the distance between the patients homes and a health facility is a major challenge in the county leading to high number of mother and child deaths.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey shows that the county loses 375 mothers for every 100,000 births and 31 infants for every 1,000 born.

In January last year, Safaricom Foundation launched an 82 million shillings Maternal, Newborn and Child Health programme in Baringo County with an aim of averting the high mother and child deaths that occur in the county.