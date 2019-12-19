New measures aimed at restoring sanity back on roads announced

The National Transport and Safety Authority in conjunction with the National Police Service have announced new measures aimed at restoring sanity back on the country’s roads.

The measures that include demanding more responsibility from passengers comes amid disturbing accident statistics indicating an increase of 13.4 per cent in fatality numbers this year as compared to last year.

Speaking while issuing a joint statement on security and road safety this festive season at Jogoo House, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and NTSA Director-General George Njao warned motorists against flouting traffic laws and regulations during the Christmas festive season.

The Inspector-General ordered police officers manning roadblocks to act against excess passengers in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Mutyambai said that their focus will now shift from crew members to individuals urging passengers to ensure the vehicle they board is not overloaded.

Mutyambai’s sentiments were echoed by NTSA Director-General adding that they will mount various roadblocks across the country to ensure motorists adhere to traffic laws.

He said the agency has put in place tough measures to nab those breaking traffic regulations.

Statistics indicate that 3,396 people have lost their lives between January 1st and 17th December this year two weeks before the lapse of the year.

With raging rains expected to continue over coming days in parts of the country, drivers have been urged to be extra cautious.

Meanwhile, Mutyambai has moved to assure Kenyans of their security during this festive season even as he urged for vigilance