New membership body for healthcare and allied professionals launched

The Ministry of Health’s Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Rashid Aman, has Friday inaugurated a new membership body for healthcare and allied professionals.

The body Society for Quality Healthcare- Kenya (SQHK) is set to play a part in ensuring safe and high-quality healthcare in Kenya and will advise on activities aimed at promoting quality of health services and patient safety in the country and back continuous improvement of care given to patients.

Announcing the move during a virtual meeting today to mark World Patient Safety Day, Dr Aman said the new body will also complement the ministry’s efforts in accelerating the attainment of equitable, accessible and quality healthcare for all.

“I am happy to announce that our healthcare professionals have taken a step toward achieving safety of all patients through the formation of The Society for Quality Healthcare- Kenya.

This, he noted is a key milestone for the health sector as it is supporting the Ministry’s overall efforts in building a progressive, responsive and sustainable health care system that will accelerate the attainment of the Big 4’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

According to a 2019 report by International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa which has about 11 per cent of the world’s population carries over 24 per cent of the global disease burden due to lack of access to quality healthcare services and inefficiencies in the system.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought to sharp focus some of the gaps in many healthcare systems with the government offering unlimited support to SQHK as it is addressing some of these shortcomings in the system.

Dr Lydia Okutoyi, President SQHK said that patients expect that when they encounter the health care system, they will have safe, effective and compassionate care.

“While Kenya has made strides to improve access to health care services for her growing population, there is still a mismatch between the demand and supply of quality health care,” she added.

As a body, Okutoyi noted that they intend to bridge this gap by implementing solid research-backed strategies that will ensure that patients will get care consistent with the global best practices.

The organisation will achieve this through supporting the development of policies and standards, mainstreaming of quality and safety in healthcare training and professional medical education, and supporting performance assessment and accreditation.

The membership will encompass trained healthcare professionals, health facilities and administrators, training institutions, policymakers and patients’ representatives with an interest or involvement in healthcare quality and safety.