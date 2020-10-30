Featuring King Kaka’s new music video “Dodoma 2”
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.
Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Rekles feat Mejja – Sota
Kambua – Neema
Harmonize feat Country Wizzy – Far
Joefes, Fathermoh, Swat, Exray, Ssaru, Dullah, Mbuzi Gvng – Wagithomo
Shakilla X Sheddy Empire X Dj Spence – Ndovu
Samidoh feat Kawhite mwana wa white – Urume Mbere
Little Mix – Sweet Melody
Pop Smoke feat Quavo – Aim for the moon
Teyana Taylor – Lose Each other
Harry Styles – Golden
