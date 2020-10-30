Featuring King Kaka’s new music video “Dodoma 2”

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Rekles feat Mejja – Sota

Kambua – Neema

Harmonize feat Country Wizzy – Far

Joefes, Fathermoh, Swat, Exray, Ssaru, Dullah, Mbuzi Gvng – Wagithomo

Shakilla X Sheddy Empire X Dj Spence – Ndovu

Samidoh feat Kawhite mwana wa white – Urume Mbere

Little Mix – Sweet Melody

Pop Smoke feat Quavo – Aim for the moon

Teyana Taylor – Lose Each other

Harry Styles – Golden

More music?

