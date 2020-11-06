Featuring Octopizzo’s new music video “Lela”

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Octopizzo feat Suzanna Owiyo – Lela (above)

Jovial feat Sylvia Ssaru – Pita Nawe

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Wizkid – No stress

Bey T – The Most

Wizkid feat Damian Marley – Blessed

Sanaipei Tande – Yako

Nviiri the storyteller feat Femi One – Bar

King Kaka, Femi One feat Jadi – Mbekse mbili

Polo G, King Kaka & Rapsody – Political Cypher

Emeli Sande, Stonebwoy feat Nana Rogues – More of you

Tell Us What You Think