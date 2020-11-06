Featuring Octopizzo’s new music video “Lela”
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.
Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Octopizzo feat Suzanna Owiyo – Lela (above)
Jovial feat Sylvia Ssaru – Pita Nawe
Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
Wizkid – No stress
Bey T – The Most
Wizkid feat Damian Marley – Blessed
Nviiri the storyteller feat Femi One – Bar
King Kaka, Femi One feat Jadi – Mbekse mbili
Polo G, King Kaka & Rapsody – Political Cypher
Emeli Sande, Stonebwoy feat Nana Rogues – More of you
Tell Us What You Think
Feedback Form