New National Heroes Council sworn into office

Chief Justice Martha Koome has said that there is need to acknowledge all surviving freedom fighters for their efforts in liberating the country from colonial rule.

The Chief Justice at the same time urged the National heroes Council to come up with structures to honour the heroic persons as beacons of inspiration.

“Let us always remember that through their acts of bravery, integrity, and resilience, our heroes have made immense contribution to various facets and spheres that make the fabric of our nation,” she said.

“The National Heroes Council must work towards coming up with ways and avenues through which we as a nation can pay homage to their courage, their sacrifices and the indomitable spirit that has shaped the identity of our beloved nation, Kenya,” CJ Koome added.

CJ Koome spoke Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Chris K. Kiptoo, Principal Secretary, The National Treasury as a member of the National Heroes Council, and Charles Onyango Wambia, as Chief Executive Officer of the Council.

The Council expressed its commitment in pushing for the reorganization of all surviving freedom fighters.