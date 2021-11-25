New National Youth Service unit unveiled in Ugunja

The National Youth Service (NYS) on Wednesday unveiled a sub-unit Ugunja Constituency.

Ugunja Unit will play a very important role in Training, empowering and developing disciplined Youths in various fields including Vetenary, Agro-economics, and Agricultural extension officers among others.

The ceremony was presided over by Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia who was accompanied by Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi, Mama Ida Odinga, CAS Rachel Shebesh, Hon. John Mbadi and other leaders from the Region.

NYS Ugunja unit located at the heart of Ugunja constituency.

“We are grateful to Hon. Opiyo Wandayi for making this dream a reality. We call upon other leaders to emulate the good work of the area MP,” said NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa.

“The NYS Ugunja Sub-Unit is an initiative of the Ugunja Constituency NG-CDF and a flagship project of our Strategic Plan 2018-2023,” said MP Wandayi.

In her remarks, CS in charge of NYS Margaret Kobia said that the National Youth Service now has a foothold in the region and we are confident that many lives will be uplifted in this Sub-Unit.

“I am grateful to Ugunja MP James Wandayi for his role in establishing this Sub-Unit and ensuring that the necessary paperwork has been processed in record time. This kind gesture that will go a long way in empowering the Kenyan youth,” she added.