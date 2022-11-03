New Nyandarua CECs sworn in

Nyandarua County Executive Committee members have been sworn in to begin work as Governor Kiarie Badilisha embarks on his journey to honour pre-election pledges.

They included 10 CECs and a County Attorney who were sworn in by Principal Magistrate Patricia Gichohi in the presence of Governor Badilisha, his deputy Mathara Mwangi, Speaker of the County Assembly Stephen Waiganjo, Members of the County Assembly and a host of other leaders drawn from across the county.

The team includes former Kinangop MP Stephen Mburu Kinyanjui who will now be in charge of Roads and Public Works, Cate Gitau for Youth docket and Ndung’u Muiru who will be in charge of the Lands docket.

Speaking during the ceremony Governor Badilisha called for commitment and dedication of the new CECs in service delivery.

The Governor noted that Nyandarua residents were anxious and expectant for results, and hence there would be no excuse for failing to deliver.

Governor Badilisha said his administration was committed to bringing change in the health sector, in the management of public service, and in good motorable roads.

He said citizens were demanding for a responsive Government that provides sustainable solutions to the current drought ravaging most parts of the country.

His sentiments were echoed by a host of MCAs who challenged the new county officials to work with dedication without fear or favour in order to deliver their services to the residents.