New parking management system goes live at JKIA

The new parking management system will introduce an efficient, stress free access, parking and exit experience for motorists visiting the airport
The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has operationalized a new parking management system at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Managed by KAPS Limited, the new system, aimed at improving passenger experience at the airport, comes ahead of the planned modernization of JKIA’s terminals T1B, C and D, that will increase the airport’s annual handling capacity to over 10 million passengers.

JKIA, the busiest and fastest-growing Airport hub in East and Central Africa, currently handles an average of 8 million passengers, with an estimated annual traffic growth rate of twelve percent. Over 20,000 passengers are dropped and picked at JKIA daily, with over 14,000 vehicular movements.

According to Alex Gitari, the Acting Managing Director, KAA, the new parking management system will introduce efficient, stress-free access, parking and exit experience for motorists visiting the airport.

“The new system introduces a number of innovations such as displaying available parking spaces at the different airport parking zones on entry.  We have also eliminated pay points at exit points to ensure smooth exit by motorists from the airport.” He added.

Visitors to the airport can now pay for their parking via mobile money, specifically-Mpesa using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code *486*12. This is in addition to the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip system that scans vehicle details to allow swift passage through the airport.

