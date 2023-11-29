New poll ranks top 20 most impactful Governors

The rankings were based on the progress of Trade, Sports, Agriculture, Water, Sanitation, Infrastructure, Health, and Education sectors in the counties.

A new survey by Politrack Africa has unveiled the top 20 most impactful Governors in the country.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa topped the list with a rating of 70.6pc.

Barasa was commended for implementing empowerment projects which include the Governors cup tournament, the launch of the solar-powered Samitsi Market Water project, County shelter improvement program, and the launch of 4,000 kits for Community Health Promoters.

He also empowered youth and women in Kakamega County through a beekeeping project, as well as the commissioning of the expanded maternity wing at Lumakanda Level-4 hospital in Lugari Sub-County.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his Narok counterpart Patrick Ole Ntutu tied in the second place with a rating of 69.8pc while Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo was ranked the third with 68.4pc.

Meanwhile, Kisii, Homabay, Muranga, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Kwale, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, and Meru Governors took fourth position up to the tenth, respectively.

Samburu and Kirinyaga Governors tied in the eleventh position while Makueni, Trans Nzoia, Mombasa, Siaya, Kiambu, Kisumu, Baringo, Machakos and Nyeri took the twelfth to twentieth position, respectively.

The survey was conducted between the 1st to 8th of November during which random, multi-age stratified sampling using proportionate to population size methodology was used.

The survey had a margin error of + or – 1.325pc with a 95pc confidence level.

It was conducted in all 47 counties with a sampling size of 12, 801.

Telephonic interviews at the household level were conducted and only Kenyan adults registered as voters were interviewed.