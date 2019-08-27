New Posta Rangers Coach optimistic about KPL season

Newly appointed Posta Rangers Head Coach, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, has vowed to lead the team to a top 10 finish in the 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League season, which kicks off on Friday.

Pamzo, who is returning to Rangers after a disastrous season last year, is hoping to get off to the perfect start when they play away to Sofapaka at the Narok County Stadium, in one of the two scheduled season openers.

A dismal performance from Posta Rangers at the start of the 2018/2019 Kenya Premier League season saw Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo replaced at the helm by John Kamau.

However, with the team finishing in the relegation zone last year, and having to fight for their top tier status with a win over Nairobi Stima in the play-offs, Rangers recently reappointed Pamzo ahead of the new season.

Despite having vast experience in the top tier league, Coach Pamzo is wary of the threat posed by the top clubs as well as the newly promoted, in his quest to lead the Mailmen to a top 10 finish.

Having already settled at the club, the Former Kenyan International is confident that his squad is up to the task, as they prepare to face off against Sofapaka in their season opener.

In the other match set for Friday, Kariobangi Sharks will host Western Stima at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.