New prices for petroleum products to take effect from Sep 15th

Motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced new prices for petroleum products.

In an announcement by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority the latest retail pump prices of petroleum products are set to take effect from September 15th to October 14, 2019.

The changes, announced on Saturday, saw the price of super petrol increase by 28 cents and diesel by 2.44 shillings.

The scheduled mid-month review will see the price of petrol jump to 112.81 shillings per litre in Nairobi.

EPRA however reduced its ceiling price for kerosene by Ksh 3.31 per litre to stand at 100.64 shillings per litre.

Diesel which sees the largest jump in pricing will meanwhile settle at a higher Ksh 103.04 per litre.

According to EPRA the changes are attributed to a change in the cost of the differentiated petroleum products.

In the statement EPRA said the free on board price of Murban crude oil lifted was posted at 6416.90 shillings, a decrease of 5.82 percent per barrel in July 2019.

At the same time, the Kenyan shilling exchange rate against the US dollar dipped marginally from 103.31 shillings to 103.44 shillings during last month.