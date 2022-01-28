The new Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Amb Anthony Muchiri has pledged to re-position the public service as the employer of choice.

Speaking during his inaugural meeting with the PSC secretariat staff at KICC Friday, Amb Muchiri said, “We must go the extra mile to re-position the public service as the employer of choice for those who opt to join it because they are driven by nothing else but the call and will to serve.”

He promised to energize the commitment of all stakeholders to support the desire and aspirations of the Commission’s vision, mission and core values.

He disclosed plans to forge and strengthen networks between the three arms of Government, the private sector, donor agencies and critical drivers such as the youth, women, persons with disabilities and the diaspora.

Amb. Muchiri also assured staff that he will build consensus across all levels in order to strengthen the Secretariat’s capacity to deliver on the decisions of the Commission.

“I will eliminate through decisive administrative decisions, the low morale, stagnation and low wages and in return expect a return to the “call and will to serve” mantra,” he said.

He explained that the “call and will to serve” mantra is not fundamentally different from the “Reform, Perform, Transform Kenya” mantra that the Commission staff were familiar with.

“In fact, they are complimentary of each other. In my view, the “call and will to serve” is simply a return to the basics,” he said.

He noted that the basics that defined public service as a calling were driven and inspired more by the will to serve than personal interest.

Amb Muchiri appreciated that the Commission had already set out a clear trajectory, eloquently articulated in the Strategic Plan.

“We will continue with it, scale up and work together in order to transform the Public Service into a dynamic, anticipatory, responsive and influential organization,” he said.

Present during the meeting were the PSC Vice-Chairperson, Charity Kisotu, Commissioners, CEO Dr. Simon Rotich, Directors and Secretariat Staff.

Amb. Muchiri took over as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission in December 2021 to replace the late Stephen Kirogo who passed away in May 2021.

Kisotu while congratulating and welcoming Amb. Muchiri, urged the PSC staff to offer its unwavering support for the new Chairperson in achieving the Commission’s goal of reforming and transforming the entire civil service.

She eulogized the former PSC Chairperson, the late Stephen Kirogo, as having laid down a strong foundation of a citizen-centric public service and commended the new chairperson’s vision of interpersonal interaction.

“Much ground has been covered, but more needs to be done, therefore, I appeal to the secretariat to put their weight behind Amb. Muchiri by undertaking their tasks and responsibilities completely because if the chairperson succeeds, the whole Commission succeeds too,” she stressed.

The PSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Simon Rotich assured the new Chairperson that his team is able, capable, and dedicated in supporting and implementing the decisions of the Commission’s Board.

The CEO remarked that the Commission’s performance in financial management was commendable through the regular facilitation of staff to undergo individual and group training amid the Covid-19 restrictions and budget cuts.