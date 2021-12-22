New Public Service Commission chairperson sworn into office

Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri has been appointed and sworn in as the new Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

He replaces Stephen Kirogo who died in May while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital. The oath of office was administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ms. Anne Amadi

Speaking during the Swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court Wednesday, Chief Justice Martha Koome challenged the new PSC boss to ensure that public service is efficient and effective.

She asked Mwaniki to work towards ensuring that ‘public officers connect with the concerns of the general citizenry and act as the stewards of public resources.’

The CJ said the Commission should strive to set high standards that honour meritocracy, transparency, and fairness in employer – employee relationship.

“The Commission must always bear in mind that the government must be the model employer in the society. Thus, you must be the benchmark to be emulated by the other employers in the public and private sector.” Said Koome

She described PSC as a priceless asset in the country’s governance system given that it drives Kenyans’ desire to have a nonpartisan, meritocratic, and responsive public service.

As such, Koome noted that the manner in which PSC discharges its obligation affects the quality of the nation’s democracy.

“The PSC is an innovation intended to safeguard public servants from political patronage and promote meritocracy as the distinguishing characteristic of the public service.” She said

“Alongside other constitutional commissions and independent offices, the PSC is intended to be a good governance -enhancing institution. This means that the Commission should be at the forefront in promoting the idea that underpins our Constitution that the common good should be the central value that drives public servants in the performance of their duties.” Koome added

Koome further urged Amb Mwaniki to never depart from the law and strive to ‘serve this country to the best of your abilities and bearing in mind the enormous responsibilities placed upon you.’