New NHIF regulations continue to elicit reactions

The new regulations by National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) requiring Kenyans to pay more for medical cover continues to elicit sharp reactions with leaders in Nakuru County opposing the move terming them as draconian.

In a move meant to bring the tainted fund into the limelight, the leaders said NHIF board did not follow procedure while issuing the regulations.

According to Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, the new rules are meant to increase more woes to the already overburdened Kenyan society.

While terming them as illegal, Wangari said the board ought to have consulted widely before coming up with such rules.

She said Kenyans were overburdened by the harsh economic times noting that creating an avenue to ask for more money would bring a backlash.

Wangari said the constitution was clear on the procedures to follow while coming up with such rules and promised to raise the issue in Parliament.

“There was no public participation and no one was consulted by the board and this is a blatant violation of the legal instruments already laid down”.

She said NHIF was a public body and its decisions needed the approval of Parliament and questioned the integrity of those who decided to come up with rules.

“So now NHIF will only cover five kids and below what of those families with more kids, are they trying to discriminate against them”, she posed.

“You cannot tell Kenyans to pay upfront for one year and then the same cover will only start working after two months, this is illegal and should be condemned from all quarters”.

Wangari was speaking when she handed over cheques to tens of students who are joining Form one and various colleges valued at Ksh 6M at CDF offices in Gilgil town.

She at the same time defended the Teachers Service Commission for the move to withdraw teachers in a school where one teacher was burnt to death allegedly for poor results from students.

Wangari said education was a cumulative effort from all stakeholders adding that those parents who did the heinous act ought to be apprehended.

“The DCI should stop the sideshows that there was a love triangle and bring to book all those involved so that we send a message to the public that the role teachers play is vital and as such, they should be respected”.

