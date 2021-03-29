Linesman is the third collection from Seasaw

Seasaw

Kenyan apparel company Seasaw has launched its third collection. The collection is modelled by rapper Octopizzo, who wears a few of the collection’s foundation pieces. All pieces from Seasaw are handmade and tailored in Kenya.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The new collection is called the “Linesman Edition” which is the fashion house’s third collection.

Seasaw is Octopizzo’s fashion line which was launched in November 2019.

Also Read  Africa Now Radio goes live today With Cuppy and Gyakie

The collection is currently available for purchase via their Instagram page.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR