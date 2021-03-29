Linesman is the third collection from Seasaw

Kenyan apparel company Seasaw has launched its third collection. The collection is modelled by rapper Octopizzo, who wears a few of the collection’s foundation pieces. All pieces from Seasaw are handmade and tailored in Kenya.

The new collection is called the “Linesman Edition” which is the fashion house’s third collection.

Seasaw is Octopizzo’s fashion line which was launched in November 2019.

The collection is currently available for purchase via their Instagram page.

