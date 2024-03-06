New speed check system launched to tame road carnage

Road safety players have launched a new system that enhances speed checks to tame road carnage.

This comes with the introduction of one digital sticker for vehicles fitted with speed limiters which enables law enforcement officers to easily detect defaulters.

Speaking during the launch at Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass in Kiambu County, officials of Speed Governors and Road Safety Association asked the government and particularly the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to embrace the new technology.

David Kiarie, the Chairman Road Safety Association of Kenya said the new device can be linked to the NTSA server and will make it easier for the Authority’s officers and traffic police to implement the law.

The officials also took issue with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s recent remarks that earth roads have never caused major or fatal accidents in the country’s history, terming this as retrogressive thinking.

Edward Gitonga, the Chairman Speed Governors and Road Safety Association and his Secretary General John Mutisya said NTSA must work with the safety lobby groups to reduce the death toll on the roads.

They also maintained that trucks which have accounted for most of the fatal accidents must undergo inspection and be issued with the digital stickers.