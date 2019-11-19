New strain of Dengue fever reported in Mombasa

Mombasa county has been put on alert following a new strain of Dengue fever.

A patient with no history of travel is in isolation. The Mombasa county director of health Dr. Shem Patta, said any patient who was initially exposed to the three earlier stains (DENG1,2,3) once re-infected by the new strain could suffer subsequent severe attacks.

The director said the county has continued to report cases of dengue fever since the first outbreak in 2013 adding that despite concerted interventions, low and peak periods are experienced especially after short or long rains.

He, therefore, sent the alert to all hospitals and specifically clinicians to be more vigilant to ensure early detection and prompt treatment.

He directed all suspected cases to be reported using the weekly epidemic monitoring form (MOH 505) and health facility line listing form (MOH 503).

Dr. Patta instructed that all reports should reach the respective sub-county medical officer of health or sub-county disease surveillance coordinator not later than Monday of every week.

“We request all variables in the forms to be filled especially the residences to facilitate targeted and focused interventions at the community level,” observed the director of health.

What is dengue?

Dengue (pronounced den’ gee) is a disease caused by any one of four closely related dengue viruses (DENV 1, DENV 2, DENV 3, or DENV 4). The viruses are transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. Dengue hemorrhagic fever can be fatal if unrecognized and not properly treated in a timely manner. DHF is caused by infection with the same viruses that cause dengue fever. With good medical management, mortality due to DHF can be less than 1%.

Symptoms

The principal symptoms of dengue fever are high fever, severe headache, severe pain behind the eyes, joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash, and mild bleeding (e.g., nose or gums bleed, easy bruising). Generally, younger children and those with their first dengue infection have a milder illness than older children and adults.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever is characterized by a fever that lasts from 2 to 7 days, with general signs and symptoms consistent with dengue fever