New sub-county created in move to step up security in Laikipia

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has created a new administrative sub-county in Laikipia named Kirima to tackle insecurity in the area.

Matiang’i made the revelation in a Gazette Notice dated September 9th. The CS and multi-agency security team is in Laikipia county to review ongoing police operations there to flush out armed bandits terrorizing locals.

He is expected to announce a number of changes while there as part of efforts to address the crisis.

A major operation with military support is currently underway to permanently end the Laikipia violence that breaks before every general election.

More families continue to flee the area due to fear of more attacks even as the government pledged to support displaced families to rebuild their lives.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has assured order will be restored in in the area within a week.