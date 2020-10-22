New system to revolutionize revenue collection in Nairobi

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu
13

Photo by Jackson Mnyamwezi

A new integrated financial management system is set to transform revenue collection within the city as the government moves to streamline revenue collection.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Developed by a group of young Kenyan techies, the Nairobi revenue system will replace the use of local Authority integrated financial operations management system.

The Nairobi county government has been using third party systems to enhance its revenue collection amid concerns that huge amounts of money remained unaccounted for despite the number of businesses within the city increasing.

Also Read  Nairobi Gate, Kentainers sign landmark agreements

The new system that was part of innovative technologies on show at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, has been developed by local experts. It enables real time monitoring and is capable of processing and delivering data in a move aimed at outsmarting risks, ensuring regulatory compliance and improving customer experience.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The new system enables real time monitoring and is capable of processing and delivering data. Photo by Jackson Mnyamwezi

It is part of the universal government revenue system and comprises a suit of systems that are locally developed and integrated to work together to empower the national and county governments enhance collection from citizens, institutions and organisations.

Also Read  Cathay Pacific axes regional carrier and 8,500 jobs

The system is designed to document business processes that aligned to legal documents including Acts and policies. It can be used as a single revenue collection and financial management system across all the 47 counties.

Also Read  Kenyan exporters bag deals worth Kshs 235M from Italian buyers

The system is also expected to seal gaps and leakages, ensure easy access to services for citizens, enhance efficiency of government services, ensure     better revenue projection as well as target setting and actualization.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR