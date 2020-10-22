New system to revolutionize revenue collection in Nairobi

A new integrated financial management system is set to transform revenue collection within the city as the government moves to streamline revenue collection.

Developed by a group of young Kenyan techies, the Nairobi revenue system will replace the use of local Authority integrated financial operations management system.

The Nairobi county government has been using third party systems to enhance its revenue collection amid concerns that huge amounts of money remained unaccounted for despite the number of businesses within the city increasing.

The new system that was part of innovative technologies on show at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, has been developed by local experts. It enables real time monitoring and is capable of processing and delivering data in a move aimed at outsmarting risks, ensuring regulatory compliance and improving customer experience.

It is part of the universal government revenue system and comprises a suit of systems that are locally developed and integrated to work together to empower the national and county governments enhance collection from citizens, institutions and organisations.

The system is designed to document business processes that aligned to legal documents including Acts and policies. It can be used as a single revenue collection and financial management system across all the 47 counties.

The system is also expected to seal gaps and leakages, ensure easy access to services for citizens, enhance efficiency of government services, ensure better revenue projection as well as target setting and actualization.