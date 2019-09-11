New Taffuta App to drive customer numbers for SMEs

Individual and small businesses have a reason to smile with the launch of a new App dubbed Taffuta that enables customers to directly interact with entrepreneurs when transacting business.

This comes at a time when many small businesses offering quality products and services are struggling to attract customers either due to lack of exposure or ignorance.

According to Harsh Savalkar the App developer based in Kisumu County, the era of middleman and commission agents suffocating SMEs out of business by making it more difficult to make profit from the already troubled sector will be a thing of the past once they download the app on their Smartphones

“If you are a carpenter or a farmer or small shop keeper regardless of your business size, you will able to register your business on TAFFUTA at no cost and upload photos of your products, interestingly you will be able to get notification every time someone is looking for the same products on the app, which will enable you to reach out to such customers spontaneously and execute business”, he explained.

The App which has already attracted over 4000 downloads since its inception create a similar eco-system for both customers and entrepreneurs to network directly and transact business across the country by a click of a button on their Smartphones.

He said app users will find it easy to get any service or product in any town and also be able to see reviews of other customers about the products and get options of choosing from different businesses.

Currently Smartphone penetration in Kenya has grown tenth fold to more than 60 per cent of the population over the past five years and Taffuta App plans to tap into this rising population of Smartphone users to build a robust brand in a bid to stay ahead of competition in the market.