New technology helps flower farms turn waste into clean energy

QUBE Renewables has developed anaerobic digestion technology to help flower farms turn discarded flowers into energy.

The new innovation which uses bacteria to break down organic matter and generate biogas that can be used for cooking and generating electricity is backed to help flower farms deal with waste management challenges from discarded flowers and reduce high energy costs.

“Although Kenya has a good electricity supply, majority of the population is often off grid especially during the day with a bulk of the people not being able to access clean fuel. QUBE philosophy is to turn people’s problems, like waste, into solutions,” said Jo Clayton, QUBE Renewables Co-founder and Director.

The firm has been working with Oserian Flower Farm to transform heaps of flower waste into energy. The farm, one of the largest Kenyan producers and exporters of flowers, discards up to 1,825 tonnes of waste each year which is either dumped in landfills or composted.

The new system, installed at the farm as part of its long-term focus on sustainability, was built and factory-tested in the UK before being shipped and assembled at the farm using local resources.

It is made up of 10 containers with each container acting as an individual digester, 10 batch reactors, a control room, a laboratory and a workshop. Each reactor can accommodate up to three tonnes of flower waste.

“The flower waste is turned into compost. All the greenhouse gases that are produced during the process are released into the atmosphere and that is what the anaerobic digestion tries to tackle. The innovation is thought of as a huge factory-scale project but we try to package it down into something small and neat so that it fits into a shipping container and can be put down anywhere in the world,” added Jo.

The biogas from the containers is converted into electricity and used to power the farm’s packhouses. The other gas is compressed into cylinders and used in Oserian kitchens to prepare meals for workers.

Traditionally the kitchens relied on firewood.

“There has been a huge improvement in how we operate in the kitchen. The transition from firewood to biogas has enhanced efficiency and protected our health. This kind of energy is changing our lives and it is our hope now and, in the future,” enthused Hilary Bett a Chef at Oserian Flower Farm.

The new biogas technology is timely with the potential for scaling coming at a time when up to 90 percent of the Kenyan rural population continue to rely on wood fuel and kerosene to meet their energy needs exposing them and the environment to harmful effects.