New teen drama ‘Paa’ coming this March

With Paa, every choice you make makes you.

An interesting teen drama show will be hitting the screens this month and you should look forward to it. ‘Paa’ is its name and it’ll be bright to you by Sky Girls.

Sky Girls is a network for teen girls all across Kenya. Already based in four other African countries (Botswana, Zambia, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire), Sky Girls aims to empower teenage girls to be true to themselves. The network encourages girls to make choices that are true to themselves without worrying what other people may think.

‘Paa’ which translates to ‘soar’, will be hitting Sky Girls YouTube channel on March 13th at 6:00p.m. The series will follow a group of teenage students navigating life at St. Joseph’s school. From good grades and mean girls, to pushy parents and boy drama, you’ll get to see Lydia, Talia and Neema make plans, make mistakes and make strides.

If the show’s trailer is anything to go by, then you are in for a good time.