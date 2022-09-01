New Toyota Starlet delivers fuel efficiency with powerful engine

CFAO Motors Kenya has introduced the all-new Toyota Starlet 2022 with a promise to deliver fuel efficiency to consumers.

The 1.5-litre engine which is an upgrade to the 2020 model comes with new internal and external improvements and enhanced safety features, boasting 6 airbags and increased engine power.

“With the Toyota Starlet 2022, we are enhancing our product line-up especially under the compact and sub-compact segment by delivering powerful and economic vehicles,” said Arvinder Reel, CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director.

The interior features more cooling air systems and advanced technology with a 4.2-inch LCD display and a new 9-inch infotainment system with 4 speakers, and 2 Tweeters that is both Apple car play and Android enabled. The steering wheel control also provides easy access to audio and mobile devices.

The all-new interior and exterior upgrades further reinstates our commitment to distributing vehicles that are only of the highest quality, durability, and reliability all while remaining stylish, compact, comfortable, convenient and suitable for ever day use.

The exterior features an upgraded front grille with a sleek rear lamp design and polished chrome accents that add to the aesthetically appealing body design.

CFAO Motors Kenya which is the distributor of Toyota vehicles and genuine spare parts says the price of the Starlet will begin at Ksh 2.6 million and will be available through the CFAO Motors network of 33 branches and dealerships countrywide, with customers enjoying a 5-year or 150,000km manufacturer warranty.