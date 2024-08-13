New treasury CS promises payroll reforms as he takes charge

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has pledged to implement various cost-cutting measures and payroll reforms which will involve linking government payroll to an Integrated Financial Management Information System to eliminate ghost workers.

He made the remarks as he officially took over from outgoing Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u who highlighted persistent negative shocks and inconsistent policies as part of several challenges that plagued Kenya’s economy over the past 22 months.