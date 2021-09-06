New TSC commissioners sworn-in at Supreme Court

Five new Teachers Service Commission (TSC) commissioners were on Monday sworn-in at the Supreme Court in a ceremony presided by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The five who took Oath of Office are Dr Nicodemus Anyang, Ms Christine Kahindi, Ms Sharon Kisire, Ms Annceta Wafukho and Mr Salesa Abudo.

The CJ urged the Commissioners to do all they can to ensure the education system does not leave any groups behind and that their leadership should be the light that shines.

” In your hands, together with the other Commissioners who have been in office, now lies part of the responsibility of protection and realisation of Kenyans’ right to education as guaranteed in Article 43 of the 2010 Constitution. Yours is a transformational mandate given that the human resource in the education sector that will be under your remit is clearly a vital ingredient in the success or otherwise of any educational system,” said the CJ.

” Even though you come into office during these dark times, your leadership should be the light that shines through and helps our nation wade through these trying times. I would urge you as Commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission to use the opportunity availed by your appointment to do all you can to ensure our education system does not leave any groups behind,” added the CJ.

The CJ noted that the pandemic should force Kenyans to look at the education system and re-imagine education anew.

” Indeed, the constitutional goal of creating a socially just state and society demands that you work towards the realisation of a quality education system that is accessible to every segment of our society. The oath which you have taken today should guide you in your day to day work. According to the oath, you must never depart from the law and you must serve this country to the best of your abilities, bearing in mind the enormous responsibilities placed upon you,” She urged.

The five will be replacing Mbarak Twahir, Kinoti Imanyara, Beatrice Adu, Albert Ekirapa and Tache Gollo whose terms expired in March.