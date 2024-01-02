2024 is set to bring a new world of adventures starting with these new series, premiering in January to June, worldwide.

Prime Video

Expats – January 26

Starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, the series follows a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.

Mr & Mrs Smith – February 2

Based very loosely off the 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, comes a new series that follows the lives of two lonely strangers who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan.

Fallout – Premieres April 12

The series is based on the video game series of the same name.

According to Prime, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias and Kyle MacLachlan.

Showmax

House of the Dragon Season 2 – June

Following its streaming partnership with HBO, Showmax is set to stream an all-new season of House of the Dragon, a prequel to the cultural phenomenon Game of Thrones (GOT).

Set 200 years before the events of GOT, the series which stars Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy the show portrays the events leading up to the beginning of the decline of House Targaryen, a devastating war of succession known as the “Dance of the Dragons”.

Netflix

Fool Me Once – January 1

Already streaming in the new year, the show follows ex-soldier Maya after she sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam and later uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

Based on the Harlan Corben novel, the shows Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage.

The Brothers Sun – January 4

Starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, the show follows a Taipei triad member as he heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother When a mysterious enemy targets his family.

Griselda – January 25

Inspired by the true story of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Set in 1970s and ’80s Miami, the show depicts how Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender – February 22

This live-action project is a reimagining of the Nickelodeon animated series which ran for three seasons starting in 2005. The story follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the Fire Nation.