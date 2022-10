Rishi Sunak will become Britain’s next prime minister after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party. A former chancellor, Sunak will have the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.

