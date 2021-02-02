‘KOLO’ is an Afro- Pop classic banger recorded by Nadia Mukami and Otile Brown.

KOLO is Nadia Mukami’s 14th studio single and the first track off her upcoming album. The ward winning female artist has fast been gaining global audience and popularity with her fluent Swahili lyricism, mellow voice and soothing melodies. She is an MTV Africa Music Awards nominee under the category of Fanbase Award.

‘KOLO’ is a fun- social song that celebrates the African culture through its original sound, guitar and afro beats , with the lyrics honoring the Swahili culture which is vast spoken in Eastern Africa while appreciating the authenticity of the production. The song is basically a celebratory classic during happy occasions that praises both the African boy and girlchild in a metaphorical context and draws inspiration from them Mushrooms, a legendary late 90’s band.

It is produced by Sevens Creative Hub

Watch it here:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think