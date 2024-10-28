New wave of mass killings in Sudan alarms UN

A senior UN official in Sudan says she is deeply troubled by reports of “atrocious crimes” in the central Gezira state, including the mass killing of civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Clementine Nkweta-Salami’s comments came after an activist group said that at least 124 people were killed by the RSF in attacks on villages over the past week.

The RSF has denied targeting civilians, saying its fighters are clashing with militias armed by the military.

The 18-month conflict in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million.

Gezira state turned into a major battleground last week after the RSF suffered a major blow when one of its commanders, Abu Aqla Kayka, defected to the military. The army said he had brought “a large number of his forces” with him, in what it described as the first high-profile defection to its side. In response, the RSF said its fighters would defend themselves and “decisively deal with everyone carrying arms”.