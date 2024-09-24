New winners emerge in Royal leg of NCBA US Kids local tour

Kaelyne Munene and Shuhan Peng emerged winners of the girls and boys U12 categories during the NCBA US Kids local tour held at Nairobi Royal golf club.

The girls’ 11-12 years category proved to be the most competitive on the day, and the winner was decided via a one-hole playoff. Kaelyne Munene and Siqian Yu tied on 82 points and went into the playoff won by Munene. Hope Oduor finished 3rd in the category.

The boys 12 years category produced yet another winner with Shuhan Peng topping the group with79 points. He was in a closely fought battle with Jeff Kivi who finished one stroke behind with 80 points. Plash Tank battled to third position with 87 points.

“It felt nice to win because this is my best course, I prefer playing here. It was really nice because I just tried to put my balls in the fairway. I want to do well because my target is to play at the world championships,” explained Shuhan.

After winning the last three legs, Yolanda Yu was finally knocked off the top position in the girls’ 13-14 years category. Amani Murithi was impressive as she won the category with 84 points, just one stroke better than Yolanda Yu who finished second with 85 points. Lael Mwangale was a distant third with 87 points.

“This is my home club (royal) and I usually play well here. But I mostly play at Vet Lab. Today we started from hole ten which was good for me because I find it the hardest. And I played better on that side considering I haven’t played this week at all. I want to improve and keep my scores at maybe 80-85 for the rest of the season,” said Amani.

Guanzhe Wang played six over par 78 to win the boys 11 years category ahead of Nathan Kiarie who had 84 points. Xia Yu finished third with a score of 99.

After the first four legs in Limuru Country Club, Vet Lab Sports Club, Thika Sports Club, and Royal Nairobi Golf Club, October will be a busy month for the JGF Local Tour with the fifth, sixth and seventh legs at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, Sigona Golf Club, and Windsor again. Muthaiga Golf Club will host the Tour’s Championship on 3rd November.