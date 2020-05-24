New York daily death toll drops below 100

Written By: BBC
New York City is the worst-hit place in the US

New York state’s daily death toll has dropped below 100 for the first time since late March.

A total of 84 people died in the last 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, compared with 109 a day before.

During the height of the outbreak in April, more than 1,000 people a day were losing their lives in worst-hit US state.

“In my head, I was always looking to get under 100,” Mr Cuomo said.

“It doesn’t do good for any of those 84 families that are feeling the pain,” he said at his daily briefing, but added that the drop was a sign of “real progress”.

Mr Cuomo announced on Friday that groups of up to 10 people could gather “for any lawful purpose” anywhere in the state, including New York City.

But, he added: “If you don’t have to be with a group of 10 people don’t be with a group of 10 people.”

New York state was once the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, with more than 28,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US has the biggest death toll from Covid-19 at 96,000. The UK is second with more than 36,000.

 

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

