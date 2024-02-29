New Zealand announces new Russia sanctions

The government of New Zealand on Thursday announced a package of sanctions against Russia as part of the ongoing sanction response to Russia’s military operation against Ukraine in February 2022.

The new sanctions included the implementation of the G7-plus price cap on Russian-origin oil and making explicit the prohibition on exporting restricted items to Russia and Belarus through third countries.

Also, New Zealand has sanctioned a further 61 Russian individuals and entities, “including those involved in sanctions evasion procurement networks,” the government said.

Since the passing of the Russia Sanctions Act in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,600 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures.