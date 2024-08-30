New Zealand’s Māori King Tuhetia dies

The Māori king in New Zealand – Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII – has died peacefully at age 69, surrounded by his wife and three children.

The Kiingitanga, or Māori king movement, announced the news on social media on Friday morning local time (Thursday evening GMT).

Spokesman Rahui Papa said the king had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

“The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom and the entire nation,” the spokesman said. “A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love.”

The king was born Tūheitia Paki in 1955. He was crowned in 2006 following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Like his mother, King Tuheitia was seen as a great unifying figure – recently calling on Māori to stand together in the face of policies targeting them.

“Let’s keep pushing forward while we are currently facing a storm, there’s no need to worry. In this storm we are strong. Together. The wind in our sails is kotahitanga [unity], and with that we will reach our destination.”

King Tuheitia’s successor will be chosen by leaders within the Kiingitanga and may not be announced until the end of his funeral rites.

New Zealand media reported the king was expected to lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae, the seat of the Māori king, for five days, then would be taken to rest on Taupiri Mountain.

The Māori king position dates back to 1858 when Māori decided to create a unifying figure similar to that of a European monarch in order to try and prevent the widespread loss of land to New Zealand’s British colonisers and to preserve Māori culture. The role is largely ceremonial.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to the king on social media, saying:”His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation.”

Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern addressed King Tuheitia in her tribute, saying: “You have been an advocate for Māori, for fairness, justice and prosperity. You wanted children, young people, and those who have been left behind to have opportunities and hope”.

The Māori king attended King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 and privately met the British monarch before the celebration.

The two also met during a visit by then-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to New Zealand in 2015.

In a statement, King Charles said he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened to learn of the death of Kiingi Tuheitia” and that he had had the “greatest pleasure” of knowing the king for decades.

“He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.”

“Kua hinga te tōtara i Te Waonui a Tāne. (A mighty Totora tree has fallen),” added King Charles in Māori, referring to a native New Zealand tree considered to be sacred and a symbol of strength.

In 2014, the king declined to meet Prince William and Princess Kate, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on their tour to New Zealand because he said the 60 to 90 minutes allocated for the visit was not enough time to carry out the cultural customs befitting their status.