Newborn unit at Moi Referral Hospital receives equipment worth Ksh 10M

The newborn unit at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital has received a major boost after receiving equipment from Safaricom Foundation to improve service delivery.

The equipment includes infant incubators, phototherapy machines and cardiac monitors which will be used in the ward and ICU. The facilities were provided at a cost of Ksh 10 million.

The healthcare boost will increase the capacity of the newborn unit to offer treatment to more than 100 infants and will serve Uasin Gishu County and referrals from neighbouring counties.

“Safaricom Foundation’s efforts to enable access to maternal healthcare does not only concern women but also infants. Our children’s future can be secured by providing quality healthcare right at the beginning of their lives to prevent infant mortality,” said Rita Okuthe, Trustee, Safaricom Foundation.

Meanwhile, at Moiben Sub-County hospital, Safaricom Foundation equipped the maternity wing with ward beds, delivery beds, furniture, and assorted maternity equipment worth Ksh 5 million.

The equipping of the two centres is part of the foundation’s Maternal and Newborn Health Programme, launched in Lamu last year.

Under the programme the foundation has set aside KES 132 million for three years to promote Maternal, Newborn and Child Health services around the country.

So far, the Foundation has opened a newborn unit at Faza sub-county hospital and maternal shelter in Witu, both in Lamu County and in July last year, partnered with Mombasa County to equip the Maternal High Dependency Unit at the Coast Provincial General Hospital.