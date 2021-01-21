Newcomers upbeat ahead of the opening round of the national autocross season

Newcomers Neel Gohil, Karamveer Singh and Qahir Rahim are itching for the start of the 2021 National autocross championship this Saturday at the Waterfront Mall Karen, Nairobi.

The Sikh Union Club organized event will be the opening round of the circuit and the first auto cross event since sporting events were halted in March 2020 to control the spread of corona virus in the country.

Karamveer Singh will be steering a two Seater buggy in Bambino Class.

Neel Gohil , a year eight student at Hillcrest Preparatory School, is hoping to keep the racing fire burning in the Gohil family.

The ambitious lad is eager to follow in the footsteps of his dad Sushil Gohil who competed in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series with Julius Ngigi in 2007/8.

Gohil junior will be driving a 1000cc Vitz automatic engine buggy built by Robert Gow and has already done a few test runs under the tutelage of his dad Sushil.

“I have watched lots of videos of my dad rallying and has always had an interest in pacy cars. They call me a total petrol head,” Neel said.

Qahir Rahim exuded confidence, saying: “Rallying and motorsports have always run in my blood from my toto days! I feel honoured and humbled to get the opportunity to race the Autocross season this year with the Shazco Racing Team starting with the Round 1 at Waterfront Mall. I would like to thank the renowned Leon Botha from Rally Star Academy, South Africa, for instilling a great rallying foundation in me.” he said.

The 4WD Turbo Champion Sahib Omar will renew rivalry with Eric Bengi in what is expected to be a protracted battle..

Last year’s 2WD Turbo leader Shaz Esmail will also face battle royale against Lovejyot Singh.

