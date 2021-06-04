Newly appointed judges take oath of office

The judges who were appointed to various superior courts in the country were sworn into their designated offices Friday at State House Nairobi.

The Judges who were gazetted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday include those to be designated to the Court of Appeal, and various Divisions of the High Court, specifically, the Labour relations court, and the Environment and Land Court.

The swearing-in ceremony is presided over by the President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In 2019, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended 41 persons to be appointed as Judges of various courts.

However, the President only appointed 34 judges, leaving out six nominees citing their failure to meet the required threshold for appointment into the country’s superior courts.

The oath-taking ceremony comes just hours after a lobby group – Katiba Institute, rushed to court seeking to stop the swearing in over what it termed as discrimination in the appointment of the judges.

During the ceremony attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome and President of the Court of Appeal Daniel Musinga, the new superior court judges undertook serve the country with unfailing integrity and commitment.

“I….do swear in the name of the Almighty God to diligently serve the people and the Republic of Kenya and to impartially do justice in accordance to this Constitution as by law established and the laws and customs of the Republic of Kenya without any fear, favor, bias, affection, ill-will, prejudice or any political, religious or other influence in the exercise of judicial function entrusted to me. I will at all times and to the best of my knowledge and ability protect, administer, defend this constitution with a view to upholding the dignity and the respect for the judiciary and the judicial system of Kenya and promoting fairness, independence, competence and integrity within it, So Help Me God” The swore as they took the oath.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Attorney General Paul Kihara among other senior Government and judicial officials.