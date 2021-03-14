Newly elected CAF executive committee holds first meeting

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Dr.Patrice Motsepe was elected the new CAF president.

 

The newly-elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee, under the leadership of South African Dr Patrice Motsepe, held its first meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

Augustin Senghor of Senegal was co-opted in the executive committee as first vice-president. The second vice-president of CAF is Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania.

Both Senghor and Yahya are seasoned football administrators. They had pulled out of the presidential race to support the 59-year-old Motsepe a week ago.

Suleiman Waberi, Seidou Mbombo Njoya and Kanizat Ibrahim are other vice-presidents of Africa’s football controlling body.

Veron Moseng-Omba of the Democratic Republic of Congo is the new secretary general of CAF.

