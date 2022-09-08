Newly sworn-in MPs vote for NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Members of Parliament have commenced the voting of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

For Speaker the MPs are voting between Kenneth Marende and Moses Masika Wetangula who are the only two candidates who qualified in a race that had attracted over 30 people.

This is taking place an hour after the members took oath of office after which the first sitting was suspended for 45 minutes to allow officers of the National Assembly prepare for the voting session.

Article 106 of the Constitution provides that there shall be a Speaker of each House of Parliament, who shall be elected by that House in accordance with the Standing Orders, from among persons who are qualified to be elected as Members of Parliament but are not such members and that the Office of the Speaker shall

become vacant when a new House of Parliament first meets after an election.

The session that started at 3:40PM will see MPs vote to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Speaker.

Those who did not qualify failed since their nomination forms were not accompanied by names and signatures of 20 members as required by standing orders.

Voting is supposed to be through secret ballot.

Requirements of for nominated members

At the nominated time on the nomination day, interested persons should return the completed nomination papers together with-

(i) a letter from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission evidencing the fact that the candidate is qualified to be elected as a Member of Parliament under Article 99 of the Constitution and the

candidate is not such a Member;

(ii) the curriculum vitae of the candidate; and

(iii) certificates and other relevant supporting documents, in accordance with Article 99(2) of the Constitution; and

At the First Sitting of the House, the Members-Elect shall be sworn-in, in accordance with the requirements of Article 74 of the Constitution and immediately thereafter the House shall proceed to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in accordance with Article 106 of the Constitution.