Newly unveiled UPA party vows to deal with corruption

The United Progressive Alliance Party has vowed to slay the dragon of corruption once it ascends to power. . Speaking during the launch of the party in Nairobi, Acting Party Leader Herbert Mwachiro said corruption remains the biggest impediment to the Countrys development.Mwachiro futhers says the motivation of the party is to ensure the essence of devolution is realized. This even as he called on Kenyans to register as voters so as to participate in the next polls.The Partys’ slogan is ‘kazi ya haki’ with its symbol being a boda boda.

