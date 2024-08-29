News organizations commit to effectively report on Belt and Road Initiative

Media executives attending the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road in China’s Sichuan Province have pledged to provide comprehensive coverage of the Belt and Road Initiative, ensuring effective reporting.

During the forum in Chengdu City, the group of 200 heads of international news outlets from 76 countries acknowledged the achievements made through the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China. They highlighted the initiative’s contribution to global connectivity, platforms for international economic cooperation, and economic growth in countries where Belt and Road projects have been implemented. The key themes of the initiative focus on “connectivity, enhanced policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people ties.”

As the initiative enters a new development phase, the executives, in a joint communique, emphasized the importance of the media harnessing their collective power to effectively narrate stories about common development and mutual benefit. They stressed the need for participating countries’ media to “uphold the Silk Road spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit,” noting that the media should follow the principles of planning together, building together, and benefiting together, while spreading fair, objective, and truthful information.

“It is crucial to avoid bias, fake news, and misinformation, and strive towards deeper connectivity,” they said

The joint declaration, known as the Chengdu Initiative, underlines the media community’s commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial interaction.

The executives also called for further cooperation, enriching the content and format of their collaboration, and expanding the channels and platforms to effectively carry out their mandate. They expressed their commitment to passing on and upholding the spirit of the Silk Road, fostering Silk Road friendships, and contributing to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative as it enters its next decade. The media will play a crucial role in helping countries worldwide achieve modernization, build an open, inclusive, and interconnected world for common development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“As we build towards BRI’s next golden decade, the media will work together to pass on and carry forward the spirit of the Silk Road, cement Silk Road friendships, and fulfil the responsibility of contributing to the BRI’s high quality development. The media will help countries around the world to jointly achieve modernisation, to build an open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” they jointly announced

The Chengdu Forum, with its theme “Enhance Media Cooperation for Common Development,” aims to advance this agenda by fostering dialogue and collaboration among international and Chinese media outlets.

Addressing the forum, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized that although the Belt and Road Initiative originated in China, its projects are implemented globally and the positive results and effects are shared by the international community.

He highlighted that the international cooperation framework, which began in 2013, is now yielding tangible outcomes.

“Openness is a key feature of Chinese modernization. China is prepared to strengthen cooperation with all partners and embark on a new journey of high-quality development for everyone,” he stated during the forum, jointly organized by China’s flagship media house, People’s Daily, and the Government of Sichuan Province.

Ms. Hu Guo, Vice President of People’s Daily, expressed her support for Li Shulei’s sentiments. She acknowledged that the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative harnesses the advanced economic, industrial, and scientific capabilities of countries, as well as capital, technologies, competencies, and talents, for the benefit of global development.

“Openness is a distinctive characteristic of China’s modern politics, and this forum aims to establish an informational ‘window’ to exchange valuable experiences and innovative practices. Only through joint efforts and mutually beneficial cooperation can we achieve common success,” Hu Guo emphasized.

Olusegun Adeniyi, Chairman of Nigeria’s Editorial Board of Thisday Newspaper, emphasized the importance of media cooperation in building a world where information flows freely, cultures are respected, and development is more inclusive. He mentioned that well-coordinated media cooperation across jurisdictions is essential.

“The United Nations agenda for Sustainable Development underscores the importance of media in promoting cooperation and addressing global challenges. In Africa, China-Africa media cooperation has been a game changer for over a decade,” Adeniyi stated, praising Chinese media organizations such as Xinhua and CCTV for their collaboration with African media outlets. He believes they have played a crucial role in extending networks across the continent, providing vital content to local media outlets, and fostering a better understanding between China and African people.

Sarmad Ali, managing director of Pakistan’s Jang Media Group, also highlighted the need for cooperation among media organizations in reporting on Belt and Road projects and their impact on communities.

“Together, we can harness the power of media to not only reflect the world as it is but also shape it into what it can be — a community with a shared future for mankind,” Ali said, urging the media to forge partnerships that transcend borders, share empowering knowledge, and tell inspiring stories.

David Bencsik, executive editor-in-chief of Hungary’s Magyar Demokrata Media Group, acknowledged China’s significant role in development in many parts of the world.

“We have entered a global era characterized by multiple centers of power, with one significant pillar being the People’s Republic of China,” he said, praising China for its efforts to promote peace, stability, and friendship in Europe and around the globe.