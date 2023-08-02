Home Podcasts Newsline: 60 Alshabaab involved in yesterday Lamu attack killed

Newsline: 60 Alshabaab involved in yesterday Lamu attack killed

KBC Digital
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki

60 Al-shabaab militants who were involved in yesterday’s Lamu attack have been killed. Interior Cabinet Secretary reveled that security operation conducted yesterday neutralized the terrorists along Lamu –Garsen.

KBC Digital
