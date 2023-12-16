Home Podcasts Newsline: DP Gachagua urges contractors of the newly commissioned Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail...

Newsline: DP Gachagua urges contractors of the newly commissioned Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail line to employ locals

By
KBC Digital
-
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
1.Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has urged the contractors of the newly commissioned Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail line to employ locals during construction.

2.Kenya is set to host the Connected Africa Summit 2024 in a bid to bridge Africa’s digital divide. The continental summit, scheduled for 15th to 18th April 2024, will focus on the role of Digital Technology in driving Africa’s access to intra-Africa trade through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) focusing on the digital economy.

3.As stakeholders in the country continue fighting teen pregnancies, the Kenya demographic health survey 2023 report indicated a decline of teen pregnancy cases rates at 15% in 2022, from 18% in 2014.

