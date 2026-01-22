AFCON 2025FootballSports

NFF chief denies altercation with CAF Vice President, Fouzi Lekjaa

Gusau also denied making any comments with regards to the officiating of the second semi-final of the AFCON between Nigeria and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, 14th January.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has described as ‘total falsehood’, a report circulating in sections of the social media that he had a public spat with President of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa during a CAF Executive Committee meeting in Morocco.

The unsubstantiated report alleged that Gusau, who is also President of WAFU B, engaged in a hot argument with Lekjaa, who is also the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football, at a meeting that took place during the just-concluded 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals in the North African Kingdom.

“I really don’t know where the report is coming from. Nigeria and Morocco have very cordial relationships in the game of football, and even at the level of government, both countries have a warm relationship. Personally, I have always had a good relationship with Mr. Lekjaa.

“There was no shouting match, neither were there any insults thrown. Whoever came up with that report engaged in mongering of total falsehood.”

“Before the match, I had publicly made it known that the NFF was not apprehensive about the officiating. After the match, I made no comments whatsoever, and I am totally bemused at where the reporter got his story that Mr. Lekjaa and myself engaged in a shouting match because of my comments on the officiating of the game.

“As far as the NFF is concerned, we only have praises for the Morocco Football Federation, the Local Organizing Committee, the Government of Morocco and the Confederation of African Football for organizing a very successful AFCON that had all the glamour and glitz that will stay in our memories for many years to come.”

