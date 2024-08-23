NG-CDF committee members lash out at critics of the fund

Members of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Committee have asked Kenyans to jealously guard the kitty, to ensure sustained grassroots development in the wake of recent debate on its legality.

Led by Committee Chairperson Hon. Musa Sirma (Eldama Ravine) the MPs who were speaking during insurance of NG-CDF bursaries to needy learners in Dagoretti-North Constituency, noted that the Fund had assisted many poor households pay schoolfees in addition to upgrading critical learning infrastructure across the country.

“All of us are assembled here to benefit from this crucial kitty, and you can clearly see what the fund is doing in upgrade of our learning infrastructure. Any talk or abolishing NG-CDF is illintended,” said Hon. Sirma.

Area MP Hon. Beatrice Elachi, challenged parents to complement the efforts of the NG-CDF team, by making timely payments of the remaining fees to ensure learners remain in school.

“My efforts ensuring fair distribution of NG-CDF bursaries are not enough, I need your help as parents with payment of the remainder of the fees so that our learners can remain in a school,” said Hon. Elachi.

On his part, Kitutu Masaba MP Hon Clive Gisairo who is also a member of the Committee, challenged parents and university students to familiarize themselves with the new Universities funding model and to fix their applications accordingly to prevent being locked out of the crucial Government funds.

Nairobi County MP, Hon. Esther Passaris who was also in attendance challenged parents to ensure they retain learners in school to curb recent cases of rise in school dropout.

Also in attendance was the NG-CDF Board.