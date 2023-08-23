Home Podcasts Ngaguro: Chlamydia, mûrimû ûgwatanagua na kwonana kîmwîrî

Ngaguro: Chlamydia, mûrimû ûgwatanagua na kwonana kîmwîrî

Thîna wa kûremwa kûgîa kana kûvecana îvu nîûronekana ûkîongerereka, varia mûrimû wa Chlamydia ûrî gatagatîrî ka maûndû marîa maracangîra thîna ûyû. Ndagîtarî Martin Mureithi nîwereithîtie ndeto îno na ûraca akîaranîria na Mbûya wa Ngarî.

