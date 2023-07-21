Home Podcasts Ngaguro: Manjî kwî arîa a ûvoti mûnini

Ngaguro: Manjî kwî arîa a ûvoti mûnini

Muriuki araraniria na Mbuya wa Ngari uria andu onthe na gwata muno aria avinyiririrku mangikinyirua ni manji matheru ma kunyua vamwe na maria mengi ma kurima. Wavo niaraririria vata wa gutumira manji na umenyerereku.

kiico
