Ngaguro: Ûcenjia wa rîera

Ngaguro: Ûcenjia wa rîera

KBC Digital
Ciîko cia andû nîcio mûno makîria îracangîra ûcûkangia marîa matûrigicîrie na ûguo gûtûma kûgîe na ûcenjia mûcûku wa rîera. Îno nî kûringana na ndagîtarî Moses Kathuri, mwarimû wa marîa matûrigîcîrie ûrîa waranîrîtie na Mbûya wa Ngarî.

kiico
