Ngaguro: Ûrîthia wa ngûkû cia matumbî

Ûrîthia wa ngûkû twa ûrîthia tu, wana ûthondeki wa mbia nî wa vata, na nîkîo Mbûya wa Ngarî akûthokeretie mûtaaramu wa nyamû cia mîciîrî Chrisphine Mugambi nîguo kûthoma ndeto ya ûrîthia wa ngûkû cia matumbî.

